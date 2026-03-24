A high-profile courtroom battle involving some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Google and Meta, has taken an unexpected turn, as jurors struggle to reach a unanimous verdict in a closely watched social media addiction trial. The case, centered on claims against Google and Meta, could have far-reaching consequences for the tech industry.

The trial is unfolding in Los Angeles, where jurors have been deliberating for over a week without reaching a consensus. The deadlock has raised the possibility of a mistrial, meaning the entire case may need to be heard again with a new jury. Presiding over the case, Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl has urged jurors to continue discussions and attempt to deliver a verdict, emphasizing the importance of resolving the matter if possible.

Social Media Trial Against Google and Meta Takes A New Turn – What Will Happen Next?

At the center of the lawsuit is a 20-year-old woman, identified only as KGM, who alleges that her early exposure to social media platforms led to severe mental health challenges. According to her testimony, she began using platforms like YouTube and Instagram at just six years old and quickly developed a dependency that shaped her adolescence.

During emotional courtroom testimony, KGM described how her experience online contributed to feelings of anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia. She explained that her self-worth became tied to online validation, such as likes, comments, and followers. When her posts did not receive the expected engagement, it often left her feeling deeply upset and inadequate.

The case has drawn national attention, not only because of the companies involved but also due to its broader implications. Parents, school districts, and state officials in the United States have filed thousands of similar lawsuits. They are all raising concerns about the impact of social media on young users.

Adding to the emotional weight of the trial, families affected by social media-related incidents have been present in court. Some have shared personal stories of loss, highlighting the potential dangers associated with online platforms and viral challenges.

Executives from major tech firms have also been involved. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, appeared during the proceedings and acknowledged the challenges of enforcing age restrictions on platforms like Instagram. However, the company has firmly denied responsibility for the plaintiff’s condition.

In its defense, Meta argues that KGM faced significant personal and psychological challenges before she ever began using social media. Company representatives maintain that these pre-existing factors were the primary contributors to her mental health struggles.

Interestingly, two other major platforms initially included in the lawsuit, TikTok and Snapchat, reached settlements with the plaintiff shortly before the trial began. They have not made public the terms of those agreements.

As the jury remains divided, the outcome of this case hangs in the balance. A mistrial would not only delay justice for those involved but could also prolong uncertainty for the tech industry as it faces increasing scrutiny over user safety and platform responsibility.

For now, all eyes remain on the courtroom, where a single decision could shape the future of social media regulation and accountability.