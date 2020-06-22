in the era of advanced technology, we all are getting more dependent on the internet. We are using different social platforms to get connected with our friends and for entertainment purposes too. The post shared by our friends or anyone in our contact list has some impact on our thinking pattern as well. As we trust the people in our circle that’s why we also trust the post shared by them without checking the authenticity of the shared post or news. Even we check the news on social media. It has been observed during this pandemic that Social Media Users are More Likely to Believe in Covid-19 Conspiracies.

From the idea that the Covid-19 was created by a specific group in a lab to the belief that it is all part of a plan just to bring in compulsory vaccinations, these types of conspiracy theories are surfacing online in recent months.

According to researchers from King’s College London and Ipsos Mori found that a high proportion of the population is believing in these conspiracy theories. The new research says that people who rely on social media for their news, are more likely to believe in such theories and that’s why they are more likely to break lockdown rules.

In late May, an online survey reported that 30% of people think that the coronavirus was created in a lab, up from 25% in April. And also they believe that the true death rate from Covid-19 was being hidden by the authorities.

Moreover, almost 13% of people say that the pandemic is part of a global effort to force the people around the globe to be vaccinated. Well, 8% are saying that these symptoms are appearing in the mass due to the radiation from 5G phone masts. The matter of the fact is that social media is playing a major role in developing conspiracy theories regarding Covid-19.

