Pakistani YouTuber Saad Ur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, and his wife, Aroob Jatoi, were recently arrested after displaying a firearm on social media. The incident unfolded when Aroob allegedly showcased the weapon on her Instagram account, which caught the attention of authorities. The couple was arrested by the Model Town Organized Crime Unit in Lahore, as displaying firearms online is prohibited under Pakistani law due to the potential risk it poses to public safety.

Displaying weapons on social media platforms is a violation of Pakistan’s regulations curbing public safety risks. Law enforcement agencies take such incidents seriously, as they can encourage unlawful behaviour or create panic among the public. In this case, the authorities acted swiftly, detaining both Saad and Aroob to address the situation.

Social Media Weapon Display: Ducky Bhai and Wife Arrested, Then Released

Following their arrest, both Ducky Bhai and Aroob submitted written apologies to the authorities, acknowledging their mistake. Their cooperation and apology led to their release without any formal charges. Despite the incident, neither Ducky Bhai nor Aroob have made any public statements regarding their detention or the circumstances surrounding the firearm’s display.

This is not the first time the couple has faced controversy. Aroob Jatoi was previously a victim of a deepfake video, which caused significant distress. At the time, the couple offered a substantial reward of one million rupees for anyone who could provide information about the individual responsible for creating and distributing the video. The deepfake incident garnered widespread attention and highlighted the growing issue of online harassment and cybercrime in Pakistan.

Ducky Bhai, who boasts over eight million subscribers on YouTube, is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s digital content creation scene. His content, which primarily focuses on comedy, entertainment, and commentary, has gained him a massive following. However, with his popularity comes increased scrutiny, and this recent incident serves as a reminder that influencers and public figures must be mindful of the content they share online, especially in regions with strict laws governing online behaviour.

While Ducky Bhai and Aroob have avoided further legal trouble for now, the incident raises important questions about responsible online conduct and the potential consequences of violating laws related to public safety. As the story develops, their fans and the public alike await further details or statements from the couple about the situation.