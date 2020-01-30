Socialize Your Whole Day with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer

Ufone is making your life more socialize with its amazing internet offer. Enjoy non-stop browsing all day long with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer. Explore the world and people online by non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more with 75 MB volume.

You can activate this great offer in only PKR. 18/- without any hidden charges.

Socialize Your Whole Day with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer

Validity: 01 Day

Charges: The telecom company will charge Rs. 18 only

How to subscribe?

To avail this offer, you only have to dail *2258#

You can also activate this offer through “My Ufone” App

You can also subscribe this offer online. For that click here

Terms & Condition:

All prices are inclusive of Taxes.

Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.

All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.

All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.

Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.

All prices are inclusive of taxes.

Every session reserves some volume of data to enhance customer experience.

Once data bucket expires, multiple sessions will be charged separately on default mobile package rate.

Source: Ufone

Recommended Reading: Enjoy Ufone Non-Stop Socializing All Day Long