Socialize Your Whole Day with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer
Ufone is making your life more socialize with its amazing internet offer. Enjoy non-stop browsing all day long with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer. Explore the world and people online by non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more with 75 MB volume.
You can activate this great offer in only PKR. 18/- without any hidden charges.
Socialize Your Whole Day with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer
Validity: 01 Day
Charges: The telecom company will charge Rs. 18 only
How to subscribe?
- To avail this offer, you only have to dail *2258#
- You can also activate this offer through “My Ufone” App
- You can also subscribe this offer online. For that click here
Terms & Condition:
- All prices are inclusive of Taxes.
- Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.
- All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.
- All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.
- Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.
- All prices are inclusive of taxes.
- Every session reserves some volume of data to enhance customer experience.
- Once data bucket expires, multiple sessions will be charged separately on default mobile package rate.
Source: Ufone
Recommended Reading: Enjoy Ufone Non-Stop Socializing All Day Long