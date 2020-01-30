Socialize Your Whole Day with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jan 30, 2020
Less than a minute
Ufone is making your life more socialize with its amazing internet offer. Enjoy non-stop browsing all day long with Ufone Daily Heavy Offer. Explore the world and people online by non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more with 75 MB volume.

You can activate this great offer in only PKR. 18/- without any hidden charges.

Validity: 01 Day

Charges: The telecom company will charge Rs. 18 only

How to subscribe?

  • To avail this offer, you only have to dail *2258#
  • You can also activate this offer through “My Ufone” App
  • You can also subscribe this offer online. For that click here

Terms & Condition:

  • All prices are inclusive of Taxes.
  • Bucket subscribers will get maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will depend on multiple factors such as location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers etc.
  • All Whatsapp calls will be charged from data bucket resources.
  • All buckets are valid for prepaid customers only.
  • Dial *706# to check the remaining resources of the buckets.
  • All prices are inclusive of taxes.
  • Every session reserves some volume of data to enhance customer experience.
  • Once data bucket expires, multiple sessions will be charged separately on default mobile package rate.

Source: Ufone

