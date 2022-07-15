You must have not heard about a Sodium-ion-battery. They do exist actually and show a lot of potential. The batteries work efficiently in low temperatures, have a high energy density, and are inexpensive and widely available. Additionally, sodium-based batteries will cost even less than conventional lithium-ion batteries and are more environmentally friendly as well. The only hiccup in the performance of sodium-ion batteries is the lack of longevity, however, this is going to change for the better. As recently a research team from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) of the US Department of Energy created a sodium-ion battery with a significantly improved lifetime. The research, which was published in the journal Nature Energy, offers a promising formula for a battery that one day might be used to store solar energy and power electric vehicles.

Sodium Ion Battery Breakthrough Can Revolutionize the Power Generation Sector: Research

The new Innovation and work process:

Primarily, the liquid core of the battery was altered by the researchers. This change eliminates performance problems that plagued earlier sodium-based batteries. Furthermore, according to PNNL, the electrolyte serves as the battery’s circulating “blood,” which keeps the energy moving. Salts are dissolved in solvents to create the electrolyte, which then produces charged ions that flow between the positive and negative electrodes. The electrochemical processes that keep the energy flowing become less efficient over time, and the battery can no longer be recharged. This process occurs significantly more quickly in lithium-ion batteries than in the present sodium-ion battery technologies. The PNNL team approached that issue by developing a new electrolyte recipe by changing the liquid solution and the type of salt flowing through it.

Jiguang (Jason) Zhang, the principal author from PNNL and a pioneer in battery technology with more than 23 energy storage patents, said,

Here, we have shown in principle that sodium-ion batteries have the potential to be a long-lasting and environmentally friendly battery technology.

For the first time ever, scientists were able to run a coin-sized battery through 300 or more charging cycles with little or no capacity loss (>90% preserved).

In addition to that, the research entails that the existing sodium-ion battery electrolyte formula causes the protective coating on the negative end (the anode) to dissolve over time. The coating is pretty essential because it prolongs battery life while permitting sodium ions to pass through. This protective coating is stabilized using the PNNL-created technology. The positive pole (the cathode), which is protected by an ultrathin layer also adds to the overall stability of the device.

