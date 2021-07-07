To enhance the growth of the ICT sector, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is concerned to establish more software technology parks across the country.

IT Ministry Aiming To Setup More Software Technology Parks

A senior official of the IT ministry said about it,

“We want to establish software technology parks in small and big cities of the country, for which Pakistan Software Export Board, an attached department of the ministry, is working to establish technology parks in Quetta, Gwadar, Faisalabad, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Sukkur and Hyderabad,”

According to the IT Ministry, the government had decided to set up an IT park near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The overall cost of the project will be Rs 31 billion. The IT park would house about 210 IT companies having 8,400 employees. Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) would act as the project executing agency and complete it in six years. Moreover, the IT park would span over an area of 106,449 square meters. There will be eight floors above the ground and three basement floors.

Currently, there are a total of 15 technology parks in Pakistan. Among them, three are in Islamabad, two in Rawalpindi, eight in Lahore and one each in Karachi and Gilgit. By establishing more technology parks will not only boost up economic growth but will also provide more job opportunities.

