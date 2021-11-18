Software update to fix fingerprint issues on Pixel 6 Series Finally Arrives

Google Pixel 6 series had suffered from a lot of bugs and frankly speaking they have lost their credibility due to this. But it seems that the company is trying to fix its position in the smartphone market and has started sending out a software update to get rid of this issue.

Out of many issues, some reported by users include Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro making random calls to users’ contact lists and were also dialing the emergency number 9-1-1.

Google Rolls out software Update to Fix Pixel 6 series issues

While rolling out the fix to this bug, Google wrote:

“Thank you for your patience and bug reports. We have rolled out a fix, please update to the latest version of Google App (12.43.18 or higher) in the Play Store.”

Other than this some of the users also reported that their fingerprint scanner was not working in the best capability and even their spouse and brothers were able to open their device with unregistered fingerprints. Another issue with the biometric reader was that it was shutting down when the phone ran out of battery and even required a factory reset to turn it on again.

The software version number of the update is SD1A.210817.037.A1. The users who have updated have shared their good experiences and are quite happy about it. Some of the users were also of the opinion that the update was quite slow and took very long to complete.

However, in order to get rid of all the issues, the update is the only option left. So if you are a Pixel 6 or 6 pro user, you can update it by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

Before downloading the update, Verizon will require you to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network and will ask you to make sure you have sufficient charging available.

