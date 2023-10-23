Apple is not alone. Google is also in the hot water after its newly launched Pixel 8 series is getting some serious issues. In an unusual turn of events, Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro purchasers have taken to Reddit to express their frustration about receiving their brand-new devices with unlocked bootloader.

It’s worth noting that the extent of this problem remains uncertain, and it appears to be relatively limited. However, such issues tend to gain quick attention online nowadays. Additionally, Pixel 8 devices come equipped with a noticeable warning during the boot-up process, alerting users to the unlocked bootloader:

“The bootloader is unlocked, and software integrity cannot be guaranteed. Any data stored on the device may be available to attackers. Do not store any sensitive data on the device.”

Some Google Pixel 8 Phones Have an Unlocked Bootloader Out of the Box

While an unlocked bootloader isn’t a major concern, it does raise valid worries about data privacy and security. One immediate consequence of having an unlocked bootloader on an Android device is that certain financial apps, among others, may refuse to operate due to security considerations. For example, Android’s contactless payment feature through Google Wallet is incompatible with an unlocked bootloader.

For those unfamiliar with what a bootloader is and why there is a need to unlock it. It is a small piece of software responsible for initiating the device’s boot process and loading the operating system (in this case, Android). If users wish to modify their phone on the OS level, install patches, and mods, or flash a new ROM, they require an unlocked bootloader.

While it’s theoretically possible for end-users to rectify this issue through a computer and an ADB connection to the phone, Google cannot reasonably expect its customers to undertake such technical steps. As far as we know, Google is appropriately addressing this situation by providing replacement units to affected customers. However, this process reportedly involves lengthy support conversations.

The circumstances surrounding this situation remain unclear, as Google Pixel phones seem to have a history of encountering peculiar “quirks” on an annual basis, for lack of a better term.

