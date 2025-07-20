Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold7, has just started reaching stores. But already, there are reports of a possible hinge issue with the Galaxy Z Fold7. Some users say their phones are not opening fully flat. This news has made some fans worry if the new foldable might have a hidden problem.

The reports first appeared on Reddit. A few photos show what seem to be demo units of the Z Fold7. In these photos, the phone does not open completely flat. The hinge seems to stop just short of fully snapping into place.

One user said they could help the hinge a bit by pushing it. So, the phone can still open, but not as smoothly as it should. This makes it look like the hinge is stiff or not locking into place properly.

Some Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Users Report Hinge Issue – What’s Going On?

There could be many reasons for this. Maybe it’s a defect in the hinge design. Maybe the demo units were handled roughly by people in the store. Some people also think these might be early pre-production units that didn’t meet Samsung’s final quality standards.

Another simple reason is that some people might not be opening the phone all the way. It’s easy to be extra careful with a foldable phone in a store, especially a new model. So, the photos might not tell the whole story.

Samsung has not said anything official about this yet. There is no sign of a recall or a big manufacturing fault. In fact, people who have the Z Fold7 as review units have not seen any such problem so far. That’s a good sign for now.

The Z Fold7 comes with a new hinge called the Armour FlexHinge. Samsung says this new hinge is stronger than before. It is designed to reduce the crease on the display and make the phone last longer. The idea is that stress spreads more evenly across the hinge when you fold or unfold the device.

Samsung has not yet shared exact details about how many folds this new hinge can handle. But for context, the Z Fold6 was rated for over 200,000 open and close cycles. That means you could open and close it about 100 times a day for five years without a problem.

People who follow Samsung foldables might remember that the Z Fold5 had a special “zero-gap” hinge. That hinge allowed the phone to close fully with no gap. But even that hinge had a small tolerance. When fully open, the angle was allowed to be between 178.5 and 181.5 degrees. Anything beyond that was covered by warranty. Maybe the Z Fold7’s hinge has a similar design limit.

For now, this does not look like a major problem. The reports are very few, and they only show up on demo units. There is no confirmation that the same issue will happen on phones shipped to buyers.

Samsung fans and buyers should not panic. But it’s always smart to check your phone when you get it. Make sure it folds and unfolds properly. If it doesn’t, contact Samsung support.

We will have to wait and see how this story develops once more people get their hands on the Z Fold7. For now, it is something to keep an eye on—but not to lose sleep over.