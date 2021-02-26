Realme is About to Bring Something Incredible to the Pakistani market!

With the changing time and era, technology has become an important part of daily life. Be it smartphones phones, home appliances, watches, or any other AIoT products. Among these, smartphones with the latest technology are now a necessity. realme is an emerging smartphone brand that specializes in providing high-quality smartphones and AIOT products globally. According to the Canalys Global Smartphone Shipment Report, realme has been announced to be among the Top 5 brands in 15 regions for Q4 2020.

The young and trendy smartphone company, realme is recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands of global smartphone shipments in 2020. realme smartphones have entered 61 markets internationally, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa with a global user base of over 50 million. Realme’s C series, number series, and X series are some hot sellers in Pakistan.

realme has been bringing great technology to Pakistan over these past years. It aims to expand more of its international product line in the Pakistani market be it smartphones or AIoT products. The realme officials say they shall be bringing a new series of smartphones in Pakistan real soon. This new series will be from the brand’s international lineup and is expected to be a powerful one.

As a young brand and a trendy youthful feel, realme hits the young people who want a stylish and powerful outlook on their devices. This new device from realme is a highly looked upon one. Realme fans are all excited for big news from the brand real soon. Let’s see what will be realme’s new lineup for Pakistan keeping its previous ones in mind. Can you make any guesses for what is the brand up to?