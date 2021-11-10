It is pertinent to mention here that hard work is the key to success whether you belong to a rich background or a poor one. It is evident by the success of Parkash Kumar who is the son of a poor mason. He has astonished everyone by obtaining the first position in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) across the province of Sindh.

Son of a Poor Mason Secured First Position in MDCAT Exam

Moreover, Prakash got the fourth position in the whole country. He topped the exam among 7,797 candidates in Sindh and took the fourth position among 94,133 candidates across the country who took part in the MDCAT held from August to October 2021.

Prakash belongs to a far-flung village of Kharyo Ghulam Shah, which is located 30 km from Islamkot city Tharparkar district. However, Parkash along with his family had migrated to Badin’s Gulab Laghari village about 15 years ago for seeking a better future.

The MDCAT topper got his primary and secondary education from a government school in the village. Afterward, he got admission to the Higher Secondary School Chambar in Tando Allah Yar district for higher secondary education, which is nearly eight kilometers away from his village.

While talking to a newspaper, Parkash told that his father earns not more than a mere Rs. 1,200 a day and spends it on his children’s education. He further said that their family resides in a rented house but his father wants him to get higher education. Prakash said,

This is just the start of the journey. I want to become a medical specialist, adding that his family has assured him financial support to achieve his dream.

Check out? $3.3m in Seed Round Raised by Pakistan-Based Fintech Savyour