Songs Composed Using AI Will Be Eligible For Next Grammy Awards

According to a new rule by Recording Academy, songs composed using artificial intelligence will be eligible for the next Grammy Awards. The point worth mentioning here is that you still have to be human to take home a trophy. A set of new rules for the 66th Grammys elaborate that music must have a substantial element of human authorship to be evaluated for the respected awards in their respective categories. Intrinsically, the AI program itself cannot be nominated for any awards. Human help will be required in order to do so.

AI Music Will Be Eligible for Next Grammy Awards

The rule clearly states:

“The Grammy Awards recognize creative excellence. Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories.”

The new rule comes as a result of the public debate about the incorporation of AI technology into music. It was discussed that computer-generated tracks imitate the style and voice of famous artists and disrupt the industry. For instance, “Heart on My Sleeve,” is a song created by TikTok user Ghostwriter977 that sounds like an artificial mash-up between Drake and the Weeknd. It has been listened to millions of times since its release in April.

In the same way, Alt-pop singer Grimes has supported the new technology. She even released software that copies her voice to generate music. Paul McCartney stated that he used an AI extraction tool to develop a final song from the Beatles. However, let me tell you that other musicians are more hesitant. Nick Cave posted on his website after a fan sent him a ChatGPT-generated song based on his work.

“The apocalypse is well on its way. This song sucks,”

Many people are also concerned about the copyright issues implicated in AI-generated music. The point worth mentioning here is that AI sneaking into movie and film scripts is a major issue in the ongoing writer’s strike in Hollywood.

Reports claim that the next Grammy event will reduce the number of nominees in its “big four” categories:

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

Record of the Year

In addition to that, there will be three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. Nominees are tipped to be announced in November while the ceremony is expected in the following February.

