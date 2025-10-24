Sonic Rumble Will Officially Launch Worldwide on November 5 After Multiple Delays

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog have something exciting to look forward to this fall. Sega has officially announced that Sonic Rumble will launch worldwide on November 5. The game will be available on iOS, Android, and PC through Steam and Google Play Games.

Originally planned for release last winter, Sonic Rumble faced several delays. Sega first moved its launch to May 8, 2025, but postponed it again to allow developers more time to polish the experience. The company explained that it wanted to deliver “a high-quality, long-lasting Sonic game” that players truly deserve. Despite the delays, excitement for the game has continued to grow. Sega revealed that it had already passed 1.4 million pre-registrations and received strong positive feedback from early testers. Players who pre-register will also receive special bonus rewards when the game officially launches.

The upcoming title has been compared to Fall Guys due to its battle royale-style gameplay. Up to 32 players can compete in a single match, racing through obstacle-filled worlds inspired by classic Sonic locations. Players will collect Rings, which can be used to purchase skins, stickers, and other in-game items.

Sonic Rumble will feature multiple game modes to keep things exciting. In the Run mode, players compete to finish first, while the Survival mode challenges them to stay in the game the longest. Team play is also a major part of the experience—players can form a squad of four characters and race against teams from around the world.

The game will include many familiar faces from the Sonic universe, such as Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, and Dr. Eggman. Each character brings a bit of personality and fun to the fast-paced races.

Developed for both mobile and PC platforms, Sonic Rumble combines classic Sonic charm with modern multiplayer gameplay. Its colorful environments, energetic races, and lighthearted competition make it an exciting addition to the franchise.

With its official release just around the corner, fans won’t have to wait much longer to join the action. Get ready to dash, dodge, and spin your way to victory when Sonic Rumble launches worldwide on November 5, 2025.