Sony confirms PS5 VRR support to arrive soon

Sony will offer PS5 VRR support which will deliver better visual performance to games played on compatible displays with an update in the coming months.

The console’s graphical output can be synchronized to the refresh rate of an HDMI 2.1-compatible TV or monitor with variable refresh rate (VRR). As a result, visual artefacts like screen tearing are reduced or eliminated entirely. “Scene renders instantly, graphics seem crisper, and input lag is decreased,” PlayStation’s head of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino, noted.

“You can even select to apply VRR to PS5 titles that don’t support it as an added option,” Nishino explains. “In some games, this option may increase video quality. You can disable this feature at any time if it causes any unexpected visual impacts. This secondary option, as well as VRR, can be turned on or off.”

The latest update for the PlayStation 5 (and PlayStation 4) was released on Wednesday, providing players additional control over group conversations, the ability to create private chats, and other quality-of-life improvements. Owners of both systems have reported connection difficulties connected to their PlayStation Plus subscriptions in titles including Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Grand Theft Auto Online since the upgrade.

PS5 owners will be able to enjoy the best pictures that their TV or monitor can manage because to the update, which is better late than never. All we have to do now is wait for Sony to give us a specific release date, rather than the ambiguous “in the coming months” window.