Sony & Honda To Launch Their Electric Car Brand Afeela In 2025

Back in 2020, Sony teased its Vision S concept car at CES. At that time, all the industrialists had the same reaction, what would Sony announce after NEAT? At CES 2023, the Japanese company finally answered their questions by introducing the Afeela. Afeela is actually an Electric Car brand produced by Sony in partnership with Honda and destined for U.S. roads in 2026.

Afeela: An Electric Car Brand By Sony & Honda

Initially, there had been no news regarding the Afeela Sedan. However, some rumors claimed that the sedan closely resembles the slippery Vision-S concept Sony introduced three years ago. It is quite obvious from its prototype that the sedan is all about the sensors. In addition to that, Sony also claims that it will contain a total of 45 sensors, including lidar to radar and in-car cameras. Let me tell you that a stripe-like strip in the grille of the car glows different colors. It allows the car to “express itself” – which is actually a common theme in Sony’s CES 2023 presentation.

if we talk about the interior, a big screen dominates the front dash. The point worth mentioning here is that Sony promises to make extensive use of its partnerships in movies, music, and gaming for this EV. Moreover, the computing power to make it all run is tipped to be provided by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Sony claims that Afeela preorders will open in the first quarter of 2025. However, the first deliveries in North American deliveries are expected to follow in 2026. Advertisement Sony and Honda announced this joint mobility venture early last year. Finally, it looks like Afeela is the result of this venture when it comes to premium car brands. The Afeela looks really sleek in person however, there’s still much more to learn about the vehicle. So, let’s see what comes next.