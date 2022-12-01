Sony Introduces Mocopi Motion Tracking Wearables

Have you ever heard of Mocopi? Mocopi is a portable and lightweight motion capture system that is used to control a digital avatar in real-time within metaverse applications like VR Chat. Guess what? Sony has announced the new motion tracking wearables. The whole kit consists of six button-like tracking tags. One is for your head, hip, both ankles, and wrists. These wearables use Bluetooth to pair with an Android or iOS smartphone app in order to input motion data to compatible services like Unity.

What are Mocopi Motion Tracking Wearables?

Let me tell you Mocopi sensors measure 32mm in diameter and weigh just 8g which makes them lighter than an Apple AirTag despite being of a similar size. The best part is that the system is portable thanks to being completely wireless. Furthermore, the system does not require a base station, and the trackers can be fully charged in around 90 minutes via the USB-C charging case. Smartphone maker claims Mocopi can achieve up to 10 hours of battery life, however, this will depend on the usage environment.

According to the latest reports, Sony will also release a software development kit (SDK) on December 15th that will link motion capture data with metaverse services and 3D development software, such as Unity and Autodesk MotionBuilder. The press release suggests that it could be used to develop new services within fitness industries, and we can also see it being utilized by game developers and VFX artists who lack the budget for professional-grade motion capture equipment.

Some questions still need to be answered. Can the Mocopi system be connected directly to a VR headset or PC? Do we need the smartphone app for all external connectivity? There had been no words regarding Finger tracking which also indicate that users who need that functionality will have to utilize VR controllers or a Leap Motion tracker. As this system is completely free of base stations or wires, it will be a popular alternative to expensive motion-capture suits for Vtubers and early-metaverse adopters.

Mocopi is priced at 49,500 yen (about $360) and will release in Late January 2023. We can see it in action prior to release between December 3rd and December 18th, when Sony will demonstrate the tech at Virtual Market 2022 Winter.

