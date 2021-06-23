Sony released the SRS-XB13 wireless speaker some time ago, now it is making its way to more countries across the globe. The Sony SRS-XB13 is one of the smallest wireless speakers that are easy to carry with a strap. From June 21, the wireless speaker is available for music lovers in the region only for $54.

A special strap is fitted to the Sony Portable Wireless Speaker, which makes it easy for travelers. With its 5W output, the Extra Bass Sound Diffusion Processor offers superb audio to the device’s listeners. Moreover, the Wireless speaker is also waterproof and dust-resistant with its IP67 rating.

Sony Launches the SRS-XB13 Wireless Speaker in Global Markets

A Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity capability will be used to link the Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS wireless speaker with other devices to deliver a louder sound output. The wireless speaker can be easily connected to Android smartphones through Bluetooth. The battery life of the wireless speaker is also excellent with a full charge of about a maximum of 16 hours.

Because of its great sound quality, portability and adaptability, SRS-XB13 would be a fantastic option for young people. As an outdoor and an inside speaker, the wireless speaker can be used anywhere like in pools, gardens because of its water-resistant feature.

The Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS wireless speaker comes in many colors; pink, blue, and black shades are available for sale at $54.

