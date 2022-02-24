Sony now allows PS5 users to take screenshots from the PS App

Sony is rolling out a feature that allows PS5 users to take screenshots and record clips using the PS App on iOS and Android. In October, the business began testing the feature in Canada and Japan.

Players in the America will be able to use the mobile app to see and share their PS5 captures at first. In the next days, people from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay should be able to acquire access.

If you enable the feature, photos and videos taken with your PS5 will be immediately transferred to the cloud and shown in the app. (You’ll need the most recent version of the PlayStation app for iOS or Android, according to Sony.) You may save screenshots to your phone, share them with your PlayStation buddies, or share them on social media via the app.

We’re gradually rolling out the ability to share your PS5 game captures through PS App in more regions! Americas are first up, with more countries next month. Details: https://t.co/yskER3hn8t pic.twitter.com/8sfrm6PZZj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

This is wonderful for sharing competitive moments where you land a streak of spectacular headshots, or humorous moments in a single-player campaign that you want to show off to your friends.

According to a Sony FAQ, you won’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to use the feature. Captures shot on your PS5 will be available on the app for 14 days after they were taken.