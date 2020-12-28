Sony & Oppo are Working on IMX789 Camera Sensor for Find X3 series

Oppo and Sony are working together these days in order to build camera sensors. Just recently, both the companies have collaboratively launched IMX 766 camera sensor for Reno 5 PRO+ 5G device. Now we have come to know that both companies are once again working together and gearing for another sensor, named IMX789 camera sensor. This sensor will be used in Oppo Find X3 devices which are flagship series. It means this sensor has some great quality to serve. After the successful serving to Find X series, this sensor will be pitched to other manufacturers as well.

This is not the first time that Oppo and Sony have come up with such marvellous sensor. Both the companies are having quite a healthy relationship when it comes to customer sensors that is evident from IMX689 sensor that arrived for Oppo Find X2 Pro. This sensor was quite giant for a smartphone and was 1/1.43” in size or 11.2 mm in physical diagonal. This 48 MP camera sensor came with a Quad Bayer filter, which means it can output 12 million 2.24 µm pixels.

Sony is developing IMX789 camera sensor with Oppo- Successor of IMX 689

This sensor having f/1.7 aperture and 25 mm equivalent focal length lens also has a dual native ISO for reacting with different light scenarios. These specs were loved by users and due to which it remained famous till days. The rumoured IMX789 sensor is said to be a successor of IMX689. So we can expect this device will break all the records of its predecessor with improved capabilities and higher amount of pixels.

Right now we do not have more information regarding it and the company has not officially announced anything regarding it, so let’s wait for some more time to get exciting information regarding its features.

