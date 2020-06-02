The video game division of electronic giant Sony is proposing to hold the launching ceremony of Play Station 5 on the 4th of June. Though the launch was deemed to happen in fall due to the global pandemic situation, the event was postponed until further notice.

This launching ceremony will be screened online as the economy of the world has started to reopen by the governmental actors globally. The event is expected to describe the upcoming new games and gameplay using the PS5 console. According to a spokesperson, the duration of the PS5 gameplay has increased to one hour and is intended to be a part of ‘series of PS5 updates’.

Sony Plans to Hold an Event For Announcing Play Station 5

In an interview with Jim Ryan, the CEO of play station stated that “We remain absolutely on track. We are going to launch this holiday, we will have a global launch. And where we are greatly looking forward to it. And we very much want the gaming world to look forward to it.”

Sony play station 5 is being launched just at the same time when Microsoft is about to release its very new series of Xbox entitled as Microsoft X. It is slated to be launched in time for the holiday shopping season.

The game console is going to be released at a very tough time in terms of the global economy. The price of the gaming console has not been revealed yet, but the spokesperson of both Microsoft and Sony gives the promising response in being mediocre when it comes to prices. Jim Ryan further said in an interview that the company has strived to meet the demands cited of the previous model of the console. It may happen this time as well, but it might not be bad because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

