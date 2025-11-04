Sony is reportedly preparing to launch two new Xperia phones by the end of 2025. According to fresh leaks, one of them will be the Xperia 1 VIII, while the other could be the Xperia 10 VIII. Both models will come with upgraded features. However, the Xperia 1 VIII will likely take the spotlight as Sony’s next major flagship phone will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

It has been a few weeks since the first signs of a new Xperia smartphone appeared online. Recently, The Walkman Blog spotted new model numbers registered under Sony, pointing to at least two upcoming devices. These include the PM-152xx series, believed to belong to the Xperia 1 VIII, and a new range of six model numbers hinting at another mid-range Xperia device.

Sony Prepares Two New Xperia Phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for 2025 Launch

The possible model numbers for this second phone are PM-1530-BV, PM-1531-BV, PM-1532-BV, PM-1533-BV, PM-1534-BV, and PM-1555-BV. These are likely regional variants of the same device, possibly the Xperia 10 VIII. This model will follow the Xperia 10 VII, which launched earlier this year.

Sony’s Xperia 1 VII, released earlier, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Users liked its premium camera system and performance. On the other hand, the Xperia 10 VII used the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. This shows Sony’s strategy of maintaining clear differences between its flagship and mid-range phones.

The latest leak suggests that Sony has no plans to revive the Xperia 5 series. The company reportedly decided to drop the lineup after its fifth generation due to low demand. Instead, Sony seems to be focusing on improving the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 families to strengthen its position in the premium and mid-range markets.

The Xperia 1 VIII is expected to continue Sony’s tradition of offering a 4K OLED display, a professional-grade camera system, and advanced audio features. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the phone will likely deliver major performance gains, better battery efficiency, and improved AI processing. Qualcomm has already confirmed that Sony will be one of the manufacturers using its latest flagship chipset in upcoming devices.

Meanwhile, the Xperia 10 VIII will aim to deliver solid performance at a more affordable price. While detailed specs are not yet confirmed, it will likely build on the strengths of its predecessor, including long battery life, a slim design, and reliable cameras.

Overall, these leaks hint at an exciting year ahead for Sony’s smartphone fans. With the Xperia 1 VIII targeting the high-end market and the Xperia 10 VIII catering to mid-range buyers, Sony seems ready to refresh its Xperia lineup with renewed focus and cutting-edge technology.