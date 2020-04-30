The tech-giant Sony is helping chase quarantine blues away with a tremendous PS 4 sale on major games like Far Cry 5, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and a lot more available for a mere $20 or less on the PlayStation store. It is a tradition of PlayStation store to occasionally hold huge sales under a theme, such as the “Big in Japan” sale held two months ago, and this is not the first time “Games Under $20” hit the digital storefront; however, this sale improves on the quality and quantity of the games featured, as the launch of the PS 5 appears near.

Sony Puts Major PS 4 Games on Sale

It is also regarded as great news for video gaming fans, Sony is placing up almost 200 PS 4 games, many of which are a great attraction for the game lovers. The exciting “Games Under $20” sale will provide some major games as Sony gets ready for the launch of the PlayStation 5.

According to the company’s blog, the sale will be live for two odd weeks starring games like Assassin’s Creed: Origins ($14.99), Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition ($19.79), Dishonored 2 ($7.49), Rage 2 ($19.79), and Rise of the Tomb Raider ($8.99) and many many more.

Most of the games incorporated are all-time big hits or heavy hitters that certainly increase the gaming experience of the users. If you have been thinking about picking a game then this is the ideal time to celebrate while also saving a few bucks. Also, you can check out the entire list of games and their prices on Sony’s official website before the sale goes live.