Sony To Launch DualSense V2 Controller With 12 Hours Of Battery

According to the latest reports, Sony has been working on a new Playstation 5 controller which is anticipated to make a debut soon in the international markets. The new controller dubbed Sony DualSense V2 also surfaced on Best Buy’s Canadian Online Shop. Reports claim that the upcoming Sony Controller will come with increased battery life. You must be amazed to hear that this new controller will boast 12 hours of battery life.

Sony DualSense V2 Controller Will Boast Increased Battery Life

Just for your information, the current controller comes with online 5 hours of battery time. It is pertinent to mention here that the newly listed controller looks quite similar to its predecessor. The only difference seems to be the battery life. Moreover, the upcoming controller comes with a headset jack, built-in microphone & haptic triggers.

The controller will be priced at $67. It is quite similar to its previous model which was retailed at $69. However, it is still unclear whether Sony will launch this controller or not. It is not available for purchase on the online shop as well. Back in Nov 2023, Sony filed a patent revealing a new controller with a touchscreen instead of the touchpad. The controller was tipped to use predictive AI to light up certain buttons and analogue sticks. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. There have been no official words by the company regarding any such gadget yet. Stay tuned!