



Sony has just launched its latest project known as Airpeak. It is Sony’s contribution to the field of drone cameras, which will rely on the organization’s sensing and imaging expertise as well as “3R” technology. As we all know, 3R technology means the three R’s that include Reality, Remote, and Real-time.

According to the reports, this new project aimed at the entertainment industry and many other industries hinting at professional customers rather than consumer goods.

Presently, it is still not confirmed that if Sony will introduce its own done, or it will offer sensor and camera modules to the makers of the drone.

Sony to launch its first-ever Drone camera called Airpeak

Furthermore, the latest updates will be posted on the official website of Airpeak, leading up to the launch event of the project in the spring season of 2021. Besides this, there is really only an unclear teaser video clip that is released for now on its site.

Sony said on its official website that “The recent proliferation of drones has contributed greatly to the delivery of previously unseen images, as well as to workflow efficiency and energy savings in the industrial sector. Sony has assigned the “Airpeak” brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time, and Remote) in the drone area.”

Moreover, Sony filed a patent for a foldable drone with an unusual design back in January. The ducted fans were mounted on the pillars of the drone so that they can be rotated into the body of a drone for transport, and then they simply position themselves before the flight.

As compared to the latest DJI Mini 2, it has its propellers fixed on arms. They quickly fold themselves snugly next to the body of the drone when it is ready to go back in its tiny case.

Also Read: Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Headphones Now Available in Just $278