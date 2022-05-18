Sony to launch new PlayStation Plus gaming Subscription Tiers

In the world of rapid advancements, every day is full of new updates and features that bring happiness in peoples’ lives. The online gaming competitors keep on testing new update, hardware, media services and new games to keep their users attracted towards them. Sony has recently announced launch of its PlayStation Plus gaming subscription tiers.

The roll out is expected to be after a month from today on 13th June 2022. The new PlayStation Plus tiers offer benefits which are very much similar to that Microsoft Xbox Game Pass. The company will charge the user with a minimal monthly fee and allow him access to a library of rotating games. Sony has released a list of rotating games which will also be available by the time of launch. The games will not include the new first-party games such as Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn. May be later on the company thinks about adding these games also in the rotating game list.

There are three PlayStation plus gaming tiers in the subscription service. These are as follows:

PlayStation Plus Premium is the top subscription tier This tier offers everything that comes under the second and third tiers. It also includes 340 games which also include PS3 titles and the user can stream via the cloud. It also offers many classic games from original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP which are available both for download and online streaming. It means the tier will offer games from all the old and new PlayStation consoles. The user will be offered time- limited game trial before one will decide to buy the game. The cost the user $17.99 per month. Some of the titles that will be part of the time- limited trial are Legacy of Thieves Collection, farming Simulator, Forbidden West, Wonderlands and WWE 2K22. Games available on PlayStation Plus Premium will get refreshed in the middle of each month.

PlayStation Plus Extra is the middle subscription tier and its benefits are same as perks enjoyed by the essential tier members. In addition to this, the tier is a selection of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. The user will be able to download the games for online play. This tier costs $14.99 per month and will get games’ refreshed in the middle of each month.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the lowest tier of the subscription service and offer same benefits that members are enjoying today. It costs $9.99 per month. Its games will get refreshed on the first Tuesday of each month.

The company has also revealed that Ubisoft is bringing its subscription packages to PlayStation as Ubisoft Plus Classics. This will be benefit the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

The users are eagerly waiting for the launch so that they will be able to avail the benefits in each subscription tier.

