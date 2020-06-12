Sony unveils the Latest PlayStation 5 console

Ryan further said that the powerful hardware will provide “richer and more beautiful” content that will “captivate your senses in ways you didn’t think possible.” An online, hour-long presentation showing off titles being prepared for PS5 concluded with a first glimpse at the console. The design encompasses a dark tower with white sides that encased it like a partially open clamshell.

Two different versions of the PS5 were presented, one with a slot for video disks and the other without, for players who prefer to download games via the internet. Ryan lauded PS5 as Sony’s most “striking” console ever made

The PlayStation presentation, though, showcased games, which are the main reason for console sales. Sony stated that the latest edition of the controversial blockbuster video game Grand Theft Auto (GTA), in which players engaged in violent criminal activity, is being tuned for PS5 with more content and enhanced performance.

Games shown during the PS5 event included Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and first-person shooter Deathloop whose storyline revolves around rival assassins locked in a time loop on an island rife with enemies.

Check out? Sony Puts Major PS 4 Games on Sale