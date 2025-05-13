Sony Unveils Xperia 1 VII with New Chipset and Camera Upgrades

Sony has officially launched the Xperia 1 VII, just two days before releasing its WH-1000XM6 headphones. This new flagship phone is the successor to last year’s Xperia 1 VI, which currently sells for around $1,039.99 on Amazon. While many details had leaked earlier, Sony Xperia 1 VII comes with some surprising upgrades, especially in the camera. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the Sony Xperia 1 VII.

Powerful New Processor

Sony has replaced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset. According to Sony, this newer processor boosts CPU, GPU, and NPU performance by up to 40%. This upgrade makes the Xperia 1 VII faster and more efficient.

The phone still comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, like last year’s model. However, Sony now claims the device can last up to two full days on a single charge. This could be a major selling point for users who prefer battery life.

Display and Audio Improvements

Additionally, the phone comes with a brighter display. A new rear-mounted light sensor helps automatically adjust screen brightness and colour temperature based on surrounding light conditions. However, Sony hasn’t shared exact brightness numbers or display specs yet.

One exciting addition is the use of audio components from Sony’s Walkman series. This is the first time Walkman tech is used in an Xperia phone. Sony claims this change greatly improves sound quality when using wired headphones, though it hasn’t shared detailed specs or test results to support this.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Camera Upgrades

Sony has put a lot of focus on the camera system in the Xperia 1 VII. The phone now features a new 48 MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor. This is a big upgrade compared to the 1/2.5-inch sensor used in the previous model. The wider lens also supports macro photography, letting users capture detailed close-up shots.

The main camera also gets an update. While the design appears similar to previous models, Sony says the Exmor T mobile sensor can now shoot at both 24 mm and 48 mm focal lengths. It’s still unclear whether this is a brand-new sensor or just an improved version of the old one.

The phone also includes an 85-170 mm telephoto lens. This looks to be the same periscope zoom camera used in the Xperia 1 VI, though Sony didn’t go into much detail about it.

Price and Availability

The Xperia 1 VII is now available in the Eurozone at a price of €1,499. Customers can choose from three different colour options. Unfortunately, Sony has not yet announced pricing or release details for other regions. There is no detail about its availability in Pakistan.

We will provide updates as soon as Sony releases more information about global availability.