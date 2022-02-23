Sony VR2 New Headset Design Revealed

Last month we got an announcement from Sony about their new VR2 Headset and Sense controller. Though no official images were given by Sony. Now we have got some official pictures of the PS VR2 headset and Sense controller.

According to Sony, they had developed the design of the VR2 headset when the PS5 was designed. The same white and black color of the headset and PS5 shows that they were designed side by side.

The new headset is equipped with an adjustable lens dial and for heat dissipation a new vent design. Another new thing that Sony introduced in the headset and is publicized as its edge is their hepatic feedback on their controller. With the hepatic feedback the user will be having an intensified experience while playing the game.

The PlayStation VR2 like before will be requiring a wired hookup to PS5 via SB-C. The new design is more lighter and slimmer as compared to its earlier models. It will also support 4K HDR gaming with a 90 or 120Hz refresh rate. It will have an enhanced eye-tracking and 110-degrees field of view.

Regarding the price nothing can be said as no statement has been given by Sony and same goes for its availability as when will it be available in the market is not known. For gamers its a must have and will be highly liked.

