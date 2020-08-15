SONY WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Sony WH-CH510 Launched in 2019, seems to be a major successor at first sight. Mainly, the CH510 is made very comfortable for everyday use with the super-aural ear cups (on-ear design). The lightweight and simple to portable, pivoting ear cups are compact and light. Sony’s lightweight wireless headphones now take a single charge of 35 hours of battery life!

Sony WH-CH510: Design, Audio Quality, Performance and Battery Life

The WH-CH510 has a very small footprint, even as the ear-cups are opened and the headbands extended. The cups are flexible and fold-able in design and attract people who travel a lot. You don’t get a bag to carry the CH 510 and have to purchase it separately because of its lightweight feature.

The WH-CH510 ‘s functionality is another element that has been immediately addressed. You can find the up / down volume keys, power button and USB Type-C™ cable ports on the right ear cup. It’s where you’ll even see the calling microphone. A small LED light is available here to show the charging and wireless communication status. Another excellent feature is a simple button press connects you to your smartphone’s voice assistant to get directions, play music and communicate with contacts. It is a breeze to use controls once you get the hanging location of the press. With white, blue and black choices, you do get headphones.

The Sony WH-CH510 is a wireless headphone entry level model for people who need both wireless and audio quality skills. It has Easy hands-free calling and voice assistant commands with microphone, which is excellent feature. WH -CH510 does not offer shattering lowers that are common for some of Sony’s costlier versions. The CH510 delivers a good performance, a performance worthy of praise in this model alone.

The WH-CH510 not only offers more reliable communications with the assistance of Bluetooth 5.0, but also helps with the overall battery life. The WH-CH510, which puts less strain on the hands, was even more relaxed.

The Battery Life of WH-CH510 takes 35 hours, and during the testing process, the battery was almost one week away. Up to 35 hours of battery life for all-day power and quick charging. During playback, the battery status can be checked by pressing the power button once. You also can check your linked phone’s battery status on your headphones.

It took a fast 10 minutes charge after fully drained the battery to guarantee 90 more minutes of uninterrupted playback. Charging period is one hour and a half for WH-CH510 absolutely and could forget to charge it the rest of the week. Sony provides inside the kit with a USB Type-C™ charging cable that should have been marginally thicker. The battery life of the CH-510 is usually more than 30 hours long, making it a perfect tool for long trips.

No performance issues, so it really sounds pretty fine for all-day use and has outstanding user friendly features.

