Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Headphones Now Available in Just $278





Sony has released the best Bluetooth headphone, the Sony WH1000XM4 has launched a couple of months ago and is the best one, for an expensive price of $349. However, Sony made a massive $71.99 drop-in this holiday season, now available just at $278.

It raises the level of audio by music genre and instrument time in real-time with 40 mm HD hybrid drivers beat all of its competitors with DSEE EXTREME certification. The new Bluetooth 5.1, LDAC, and NFC are available. This would offer the user a lower power consumption (thanks to Bluetooth 5.1) practically “lag less” and a hi-res experience.

Recommended: Sony Xperia 5 II unveils 120Hz OLED and Snapdragon 865

When you speak without one touch the “SPEAK TO CHAT” function automatically pauses the audio and resume after you’ve completed. Alexa can now be accessed wirelessly from Google Assistant and Amazon. The intensity of the noise isolation could be automatically adjusted by this headphone based on the user environment.

Wait at a station, or fly, just like walking. Sony calls it ‘SOUND CONTROL ADAPTIVE.’ For registered locations, customized sound settings can also be set. Stuff like comfortable design, long battery life, USB Type-C fast charging makes it even more usable and recommendable. If you want to get a Bluetooth Premium Headphone, don’t look anymore because the Sony WH1000XM4 at $278 is the best.

Sony WH1000XM4 Specs

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces the volume during conversations

Superior call quality with precise voice pickup

Wearing detection pauses playback when headphones are removed

Seamless multiple-device pairing

Adaptive Sound Control provides a personalized listening experience

Updated design relieves pressure for long-lasting comfort

Also Read: SONY WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones