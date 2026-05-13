Sony has officially announced the new Xperia 1 VIII, its latest premium flagship smartphone. The device brings major camera improvements, a faster Snapdragon chipset, and several classic Xperia features that are becoming rare in modern smartphones. Despite the upgrades, Sony continues to focus on photography, multimedia, and expandable storage, keeping the Xperia identity alive. This article contains specs, design, features, and pricing details of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII. Let’s dig into it.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII is Here: Specs, Design, Features, and Pricing Details

The highlight of the Xperia 1 VIII is its upgraded telephoto camera. Sony has introduced a new 48MP sensor that is four times larger than the sensor used in the Xperia 1 VII. The company has also increased the resolution significantly, helping the phone capture more detailed zoom photos.

Unlike previous Xperia models that used continuous optical zoom, the Xperia 1 VIII now uses a fixed 70mm telephoto lens with an f/2.8 aperture. Sony says the larger sensor improves low-light performance and overall image quality during zoom photography.

The phone also keeps its 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, users get a 12MP selfie camera placed inside the upper bezel, allowing the display to remain free from punch-hole cutouts.

Improved Camera Processing and AI Features

Sony has upgraded image processing on the Xperia 1 VIII with RAW multi-frame processing support across all cameras. This technology helps reduce noise, improve dynamic range, and preserve details in bright and dark areas of an image.

The new AI Camera Assistant feature also makes photography easier. Powered by Xperia Intelligence, the system analyzes scenes, lighting conditions, and subjects before recommending camera settings. Users can either accept the suggestions or manually adjust the settings themselves.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Powers the Device

The Xperia 1 VIII is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Sony claims the new chipset delivers up to 20% faster CPU performance, better graphics performance, and improved power efficiency compared to the previous generation.

The smartphone starts with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while higher variants offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Sony also continues to include a microSD card slot, a feature many flagship phones no longer offer.

Sony Keeps the Headphone Jack

Sony continues to focus on high-quality audio with the Xperia 1 VIII. The phone still includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing users to enjoy wired, lossless audio without needing adapters or charging wireless earbuds.

The device also features upgraded stereo speakers with deeper bass, clearer sound, and a wider audio stage for movies, music, and gaming.

Display and Battery Remain Familiar

The Xperia 1 VIII features a 6.5-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Sony has kept the flat screen design and bezel-mounted front camera, which many users still prefer.

Battery capacity remains at 5,000mAh with support for 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Colors, Price, and Availability

Sony has launched the Xperia 1 VIII in four colors: Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, Garnet Red, and Native Gold. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today.

The base 12GB + 256GB model starts at €1,500, while the 1TB Native Gold version costs up to €2,000. Sony will begin shipping the device in June.