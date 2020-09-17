Sony Xperia 5 II unveils 120Hz OLED and Snapdragon 865

The company has just released the Sony Xperia 5 II. It is a recent lightweight Sony flagship and features top-notch specs such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and an OLED screen with high refresh rate.

The new high-end system is the spiritual successor to the Compact series of Sony, for those ignorant. The Xperia 5 comes as the compact model of the flagship Xperia 1 in 2019, while the Xperia 5 II is the compact version of the Xperia 1 II, released earlier this year. The small form factor gadget would be a convenient choice for many, as mobile sizes have become very unwieldy and bulky for single-handed use.

The Xperia 5 II comes with a triple camera configuration with wide angles of 16mm/24mm/70 mm. Furthermore, we think (based on leaked promotional materials) that the camera configuration is the same as the Xperia 1 II, i.e. you can get a main 12MP f/1.7 camera, an ultra-wide 12MP f/2.2 camera, and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto camera

Smartphones have become unhandy big and bulky these days, so a smaller smartphone is a refreshing breath of fresh air (even though it might still be bigger than previous Lightweight smartphones). You get Gorilla Glass 6 on both the device’s front and rear. You still get front-facing stereo speakers, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack that makes it a decent media-consuming system if you want a small one. You can also get a nice OLED refresh rate of 120Hz, along with a response rate of 240Hz contact.

The Sony Xperia 5 II will be available in the US in an unlocked Black colour version, with models that are compatible with Verizon, AT&T , T-Mobile and Cricket. Pre-orders for the phone will commence with a price tag of 950 US Dollars on 29 September 2020, with shipment beginning on 4 December 2020. They will get a software kit consisting of a game for those that order before 29 November 2020.