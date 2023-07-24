Sony Xperia 5 V Promotional Video Leaks Hinting At An Imminent Launch

Back in September, Sony launched its Xperia 1 IV. Like all other smartphone makers, the company has been working on a set of new handsets. As time is passing by and we’re slowly reaching the one-year point mark, we are looking forward to the Sony Xperia 5 V launch. The best part about the news is that recently a Reddit user shared an official-looking promo video for the upcoming Sony Xperia Phone. The leaked video gives us a glimpse at the upcoming flagship phone.

Sony Xperia 5 V Launch Seems Imminent

The leaked promo video shows the Xperia 5 V’s refreshed design. It features a dual camera setup on the back. The point notable here is that the Xperia 5 V will brag a wide and ultrawide camera setup. However, it is tipped to skip out the telephoto module which was present on all four of its predecessors. The front of the Xperia smartphone looks nearly identical to the one Xperia 1 IV owns. The point worth mentioning here is that we also get confirmation that the upcoming Sony handset will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. The video also revealed at least three colors which are shown towards the end of it including black, white, and blue.

We still don’t know much about the handset yet. All we know is that the Xperia 5 V will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will come with up to 16GB of RAM according to a Geekbench listing. The device will support 33W fast charging. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned to know more about the phone.

