Sony Xperia 5V Launch Date, Specs, Features, Price & Other Details

Sony Xperia 5V Launch date Is Set To Be Sep 1

According to the latest reports, the Sony Xperia 5V will be launched at 4 p.m. local time and 12:30 p.m. IST on September 1, 2023. The handset is expected to come with a plethora of features. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset will come in two variants with 8GB RAM and 16 GB RAM respectively. In addition to that, there will be more storage options that may be unveiled later. The Sony handset is tipped to launch with a matte finish and the company’s branding on the rear side.

The smartphone will arrive in three color variants including black, blue, and white. It will run on Android 13 straight out of the box. It will also boast a 5000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. Reports claim that the price of the Sony Xperia 5V has not been confirmed by the company yet. However, some sources claim that the handset may be priced from Indian Rs 79,990 to 1,14,700.