Let’s welcome another affordable smartphone from Sony. The company has unveiled the Sony Xperia 8 Lite in its home country, Japan. The newly launched smartphone has the same body and key specs as the Xperia 10 of last year’s. However, the only difference is its main camera setup. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Sony Xperia 8 Lite is Now Official with These Specs

First of all, the phone has come with a Snapdragon 630 chipset (it is three years old chipset). Moreover, the phone has a 6” LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and ultra-tall 21:9 ratio. At the back, we see a dual-camera setup. It has a 12 MP f/1.8 main shooter + 8 MP f/2.4 secondary snapper. On the other hand, the previously launched Xperia 10 had a 13 MP f/2.0 + 5 MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Moving forward, there is an 8MP from facing camera positioned in the fat top bezel. It has a battery of 2,870 mAh capacity. Also, the phone runs two years old Android 9 Pie. Other key specs include a 3.5 mm audio jack on top and a USB-C port on the bottom.

Additionally, the phone will have a single variant. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, it will be available in two colours, White and Black. As far as the pricing is concerned, it will cost around $280. International availability is not known yet.

Anyways, under this price range, we see a number of smartphones in the market with far better specs then Xperia 8 Lite. In my opinion, the price of the phone is a bit high.