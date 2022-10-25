Sony Xperia Ace IV Specifications Leaked

We seldom get information about Sony devices specifically its Xperia Line up. The last time we heard of any device was Sony Xperia 5 IV. The device was announced in September and was anticipated as a smaller version of the Xperia 1 IV having a 6.1-inch display. However, we have now come across a new leak that suggests that the device is even more compact than we were expecting and it might be Sony Xperia Ace IV.

New information is surfacing on the Chinese Social Media Site Weibo revealing a new Sony device in line that will have a 5.5-inch screen and midrange kind of internal specs. Many tech critics are of the opinion that this phone might be the successor of the Sony Xperia Ace III. Since Sony Xperia Ace III was only launched in Japan we can expect that its successor will also launch in selected markets. However, according to rumors, this new handset will launch globally but it’s just a rumor.

As far as specifications are concerned, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and will have 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. As far as the battery capacity is concerned, 4,500 mAh better will power the device. Since the device is a company, it will house a 5.5-inch display, having a 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution. The device will support the wired charging speed of 18W.

If these specifications are real, I can say that the device has improved well from its predecessor. The Sony Xperia Ace III came with a 5.5-inch, 1496 x 720-pixel screen, a Snapdragon 480 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery. This device was launched in June 2022 so we can expect that Xperia Ace IV will be launched during the same month in 2023.

Other than this we do not have any information regarding it right now so let’s wait for the company to confirm the specification.

