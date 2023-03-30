Sony Launches ZV-E1 vlogging Camera with Full-Frame Sensor

Sony just announced the ZV-E1 vlogging camera. This new model sits at the top of the company’s ZV line and is the first to feature a full-frame sensor. The ZV-E1 has the same 12MP full-frame sensor found on the A7S III and the FX3. It is a very high-quality sensor with remarkable low-light capabilities and a 15+ stops dynamic range. It couples this with the same BIONZ XR image processor.
The ZV-E1 maxes out at 4K 60fps with 4:2:2 and 10-bit. Sony promised to bring 4K 120fps as part of a future update. Unfortunately, the camera lacks comprehensive heat management. It has a single SD card slot and the HDMI port is of the mini sort.
Additionally, the ZV-E1 is smaller and lighter and it has a dedicated zoom ring around the shutter. It also has controls to easily adjust the depth of field and focus. There is also a new Cinemascope aspect ratio, which puts black bars around the 16:9 frame to create a 21:9 image without requiring any editing.
The ZV-E1 also features Sony’s latest software features. With AI human recognition, it enables features like Multiple Face Recognition that adjusts the aperture to let two people be in focus, auto framing where the camera crops the image to keep the subject in the frame as it moves around, Framing Stabilizer, and Auto Microphone directivity for detecting talking subjects as they move around.
Its improved Real-time Recognition AF can detect things like humans, animals, birds, insects, cars/trains, and aeroplanes. The ZV-E1 also includes Sony’s new Dynamic Active Mode stabilization, which is 30% more effective than the standard Active Mode at reducing camera shake in the footage.
The camera costs $2199 for the body only. Moreover, for a 28-60 mm F4.5-5.6 zoom lens you have to pay $2499.
