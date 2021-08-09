Sony has just recently launched its first vlogging-specific mirrorless camera, the ZV-E10. This camera is a successor to its previously available ZV-1 compact vlogging model. The new Sony camera is based on A5000 and A6000-series APS-C mirrorless cameras and is best for vloggers. Let’s check out all the good and bad of this device.

First of all, it has two biggest advantages over the ZV-1. The new camera has a larger 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and an interchangeable mirrorless mount. The latter feature opens Sony’s range of 60-plus E-mount lenses to vloggers, making the ZV-E10 much more versatile than the fixed-lens ZV-1. Obviously, the larger sensor will deliver improved light sensitivity and a slighter depth of field.

Sony ZV-E10, An E-mount Camera for vloggers

Size-wise, the ZV-E10 is smaller than any of the A6000-series cameras. It weighs 343 grams and is not heavier than the ZV-1. It lacks an electronic viewfinder, but it’s Sony’s first APS-C mirrorless camera with a fully articulating flip-out screen. On the more positive side, it offers optical and active electronic image stabilization which is key feature vloggers want in their cameras. The camera will smooth out handheld shooting pretty well.

Additionally, the camera comes with Sony’s latest phase-detect autofocus system, both for video and still shooting. That means you should get incredibly quick subject tracking, along with reliable eye, face and head detect autofocus. It comes with bundles of healthy features. It also has a slow & quick (S&Q) feature that lets you record time-lapse and slow-motion video in-camera without the need for any post-processing work.

Another amazing feature is called “product showcase,”. This feature will let it instantly focus away from your face and onto an object placed in front of the camera. Surely this feature is helpful for vloggers reviewing products, devices, etc. Another amazing feature of this camera is a bokeh switch which will defocus the background to see your subject stand out clearly.

Sony ZV-E10 has a built-in, high-quality three-way microphone (left, right and central channels)

Another wonderful feature of this camera is that you do not need to buy a microphone for vlogging. The camera has a built-in, high-quality three-way microphone (left, right and central channels) that’s designed to pick out your voice. It also comes with a hot-shoe-attached muff to help block wind noise, and if that’s not enough, a wind noise reduction setting. It also comes with a microphone input, though not a headphone output.

One more key feature is that you can directly connect this camera to a smartphone and stream directly to YouTube or other services. It will also work directly as a webcam, streaming both video and audio.

The ZV-E10 will be available in either black or white by the end of this year in Pakistan. The price in the U.S is $700 for the body or $800 in a bundle including Sony’s 16-50mm F/3.5-5.6 power zoom lens. But obviously, the price will variate in other regions.

Check Also: Sony Launches the SRS-XB13 Wireless Speaker in Global Markets