Sony’s New Motion Tracking VR System Now Brings Whole Body Into Metaverse

We have already shared it with you guys that Mocopi is a portable and lightweight motion capture system that is used to control a digital avatar in real-time within metaverse applications like VR Chat. Sony introduced the new motion-tracking wearables a few days ago. The whole kit consists of six button-like tracking tags. These wearables use Bluetooth to pair with an Android or iOS smartphone app in order to input motion data to compatible services like Unity. Recently, we have come to know that now the thing has gone beyond your upper body representation in the virtual world with Meta announcing the addition of legs to their Metaverse. The good part is that Sony’s trackers will actually provide a full-body experience in VR. Be ready to dance and run around, just like in real life With New VR System by Sony.

Sony’s new Motion tracking VR System Will Change The Way You Interact With Virtual Reality

Virtual reality just got closer to reality with Mocopi wearables. Sony’s Mocopi Elevates the VR experience by strapping half a dozen of motion-tracking bands around your hands, feet, back, and head. This allows you to display ultra-fine movement as you move through the metaverse. You can invent new opportunities for animation and gaming and even some motion capture footage for future use. However, the device won’t be available until Jan 2023 and will cost 45,900 yen or $350.

Let me tell you Mocopi sensors measure 32mm in diameter and weigh just 8g which makes them lighter than an Apple AirTag despite being of a similar size. The best part is that the system is portable thanks to being completely wireless. Furthermore, the system does not require a base station, and the trackers can be fully charged in around 90 minutes via the USB-C charging case. Smartphone maker claims Mocopi can achieve up to 10 hours of battery life, however, this will depend on the usage environment.