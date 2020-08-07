Sony has introduced the next generation of premium headphones that feature noise cancellation technology- WH-1000XM4. Like previous models, these headphones will be available in two colors i.e; black and white. Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones can be preorders now. Sony’s Noise Cancellation Headphones Family got New Model WH-1000XM4.

The new headphones are greatly improved as compared to the previous model. The company has added new features and enhancements to make these headphones smarter than its predecessor. Both WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3 have the same battery life of 30 hours so there is no improvement in it. Both models includes features like Quick Charge, ambient sound mode, foldable design, and hands-free calling support.

Sony’s Noise Cancellation Headphones- Here’s the New Entry to the Family

However, the nice cancelation technology in WH-1000XM3 was not good and the new model has replaced it with industry-leading noise cancellation technology. The new technology includes additional microphones to assist in isolating sounds while talking on the phone.

Due to this technology, Sony headphones users no less than 5 microphones as opposed to the previous models that had one ear cup. Moreover, the new headphones of sony include a new feature called wearing detection and the previous ones were not including this feature.

With a wearing detection feature, one pauses playback when they remove the headphones and can resume it when putting them on back. This technology is not new for the industry however Sony has made it 100% reliable. Microsoft surface headphones include the same feature but people are not happy about it. Sony’s new premium headphones support multi-device connection technology that lets users pair it with Bluetooth devices at the same time. The older headphone, WH-1000XM3 had not included this feature.

No doubt, it is one of the most intelligent and reliable headphones available in the market right now. Everyone should definitely give it a try.

Also Read: Sony WH-1000X3 best noise-canceling headphones