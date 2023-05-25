Project Q is real, and it’s coming soon. Sony has confirmed this in the PlayStation Showcase event. Jim Ryan, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed the upcoming handheld’s existence. Moreover, Sony’s PS5 streaming project Q handheld will launch this year.

Sony’s PS5 Streaming Project Q Handheld Will Launch This Year

It has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller. It’s a break from more traditional gaming handhelds, to say the least. In fact, it shares more design characteristics with the recently announced Backbone One PlayStation Edition smartphone controller. In fact, you could comfortably classify Project Q as a PS5 accessory/peripheral.

The device is the latest in a long line of cloud gaming systems. The screen has a 1080p resolution, with 60fps playback, streamed directly from the user’s PlayStation 5. The controller, meanwhile, brings all of DualSense’s features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

“It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit,” Ryan said, following the event. We’re investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed.”

Sony has not revealed any information regarding the price and official name yet. We will get more details in the coming days.

