Sony’s Upcoming Sony Xperia ACE 3 Resembles iPhone SE 2022

If we look at the size variation of the handheld devices, it started from big sized device in the early 90’s and then it shrunken to small compact sized devices that could fit into one’s palm and pockets. Apple iPhone’s early models till 2013 remained palm sized. The craze for big screen smartphones till date is in demand and very much preferred but palm-sized devices or smartphones with smaller display are never out of the demand. Apple in its recent launch event, launched an iPhone SE 2022, which is a small-sized smartphone. In the current smartphone market their are not many small-sized Android to compete with the iPhone SE 2022. But it looks like Sony plans to give Apple iPhone SE 2022 some competition, by launching their device by the name Sony Xperia ACE 3.

The Sony Xperia ACE 3, is a tiny and thick smartphone. According to the leaks from OnLeaks via Zollege, the device has a dew-drop notch display. The screen size is 5.5-inch, with noticeable bezels. The device dimensions are 139.7 x 68.9 x 9.1mm and it has a thick chin at the bottom side like its predecessor ACE model.

The rear camera is at the top left side of device back with a 13MP camera and LED flash. The SONY brand name in the center. The SIM tray is on the left side and on the opposite side of it, on the right side is the power button. The power button doubles up as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has the 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a microphone.

The device is said to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, with 6GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh. The price is expected to be USD $327 which is almost Pkr.58,517.

Now the question comes when will it be launched, it is expected that it will be launched somewhere in June of 2022. Sony normally launched their ACE series in Japan, so this time may be they launch it outside of Japan as they have given the USD price. Till June, we have a lot of time so more rumors, leaks and teasers will come that will further elaborate the different specs of the device.

Also Read: Sony Xperia 10 IV Leaked Images Reveal Familiar Design