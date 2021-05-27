Soon FB and Instagram Users Will be Able to Hide Like Counts on Posts

The popular social media platform Instagram is rolling out the option for users around the globe to hide like counts on posts and soon the update will also be launched on Facebook. Likes are denoted as thumbs up on Facebook and heart-shaped on Instagram. They are used to evaluate the popularity of posts of users, content creators, and businesses.

In a blog post, Instagram revealed that its users will now have the option to hide like counts on all posts in their news feed and on their own posts. Furthermore, according to the post, these options will be available on Facebook in “the next few weeks,”

During a call with reporters, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri told that the main purpose behind this update was to give users control over their experiences on the platform. Moreover, the chief said the app’s tests on hiding like counts had not shown any alterations in users’ psychological well-being, however, it had polarized the user opinion.

In a demo, Instagram provided the option of switching between showing like counts and hiding them to a small number of global users.

Some users had found it beneficial, while users were annoyed by losing the metric, the company said in a blog post.

The Instagram chief said that he doesn’t expect to see a major change in user engagement from this update. He said social media creators, who create content on the platform for their large follower base, had varied opinions regarding the update but relatively new creators have shown reservations over it.

