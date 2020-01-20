Soon Google Chrome with Notify You to Clean up Multiple Tabs

Chrome is the most widely used app, and due to its user-friendly nature, many new people have adopted it. With the ease of usage and multiple features facilitating people, this app has become one of the most responsible entities of every family using tech gadgets. It lets us open multiple tabs at one time, however sometimes by opening too many tabs, users himself gets too much confused. Even many times user forgets everything after opening too many tabs, and these tabs remain open for a long period of time. So if you are one of those users, Chrome has a solution for you in the upcoming update as it will help you by sending Clean Up Multiple Tabs Notification.

Chrome for Android tests remind you to Clean up Multiple Tabs

Soon Chrome will notify you about the loads of tabs you have opened and will ask you to clear them. The feature was listed in the commit log, under the subject “to assist the user in closing stale/unused tabs.”

If you are using your chrome browser on Android device, you will have to enable a flag, and you will start getting directions in seconds. You can even get this feature without enabling a flag. All you want to do is to install the Chrome Canary app. In this app, the tab-closing reminder is available by default.

However, this is the unstable version of Chrome which is used to test the feature for some of the customers. It might be possible; the feature will not be perfect in this app; however, there is is no wrong in trying something new.

Well, this is just another feature, though it is simplest it will make our lives too much more comfortable.

