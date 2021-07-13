Soon Instagram Users Would be Able to Import Photos From Twitter Platform

As we all know that Instagram and Twitter are two of the major social media platforms having a userbase of more than 199 million daily active users and over a billion active users respectively. Have you ever thought that what if both platforms get synced? Well, it is going to become a reality in the near future. According to a source, users would be able to import photos from Twitter to Instagram. Even it has been initiated as users will be able to import their profile picture for now.

Though syncing features between Facebook and Instagram isn’t a big thing as they are owned by the same company, however, it astonished users when the news popped up that Twitter has decided to join hands with Instagram.

In a tweet, a popular developer, Alessandro Paluzzi said,

Users will soon be able to import pictures not only from Facebook but from Twitter as well. This gives users a vast choice box to choose their pictures from. Of course, there’s always the option to upload the same ones separately, but this option does make things a tad bit easier.

Currently, as we already mentioned, the users can only import their profile pictures but we expect that the platform will soon enable users to import other photos as well. Also, there is a possibility that we’ll be able to bring in tweets and a few other features from one platform to the other as well.

The screenshot shared by Paluzzi showed that the latest feature will be accessible via the pop-up box that shows when one decides to change his profile picture. Then you will be able to see an option labeled as ‘Import from Twitter’. Below that, there will be an ‘Import From Facebook’ option while above that a ‘Remove Profile Photo’ option will be available. It’s a good step as more syncing between social media platforms will make things much easier for us.

