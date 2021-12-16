Soon Instagram Will Allow Videos up to 1 minute on Stories

Short video stories on social media platforms have become a norm these days, with a number of social media platforms competing on them. Keeping that in mind, the meta-owned social media giant tested a major change to its Stories platform. Basically, the social network intends to raise the maximum length of videos on Stories to 1 minute in order to provide competition to Snapchat and TikTok.

An Instagram user named Matt Navarra said that the social network’s app is now notifying a few users about the new change. As currently, if you upload a video longer than 15 seconds period, it will automatically be divided into numerous different Stories.

Contrarily, with this new update, users will be able to upload videos to Stories that are up to 1 minute long without having to split them.

According to Instagram,

Discover longer stories. Videos up to 60 seconds will no longer be segmented.

Furthermore, Instagram is also testing a new interface for posting Instagram Stories that will make it much easier to mention other users’ accounts or even add a location to an Instagram post. However, still, there is an ambiguity that if Instagram makes these changes available to all users worldwide or just for a few users.

As TikTok has become increasingly famous in the last few years and Snapchat recently rolled out a new standalone application for creators to edit their videos, it’s no surprise that Instagram is making its platform more appealing to those who love to share videos on the social media platform.

