With the growing online shopping during the last two years due to Covid-19. social media platforms are opening more options for users to shop. The most widely used social media platform has its own Facebook shops interface and now it is planning to link it with WhatsApp as well.

Facebook shops is one of the best platforms launched to help small businesses to sell their products through this platform. In this way, the startups would be able to generate greater revenues by linking it with WhatsApp. This addition was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, and later on, the company shared more details in a blog post.

Soon Online Shoppers will be able to Access Facebook Shops from WhatsApp

By having shops on WhatsApp, buyers will be able to chat with businesses before purchasing any product. In this way, there will be very little possibility of any product misunderstanding.

Initially, it launches for selected countries but soon Facebook will expand it throughout the globe. However, no official date is announced yet.

The Shop of a business is basically accessible from the business’s Facebook page or its Instagram profile. Additionally, products are automatically identified and tagged in the feed, so users can easily find them and purchase something they like. Facebook Shops was launched in 2020, and, as of now, it has over 300 million monthly visitors, and 1.2 million monthly active Shops.

Moreover, Facebook will introduce more ways to discover shops on Instagram soon.

