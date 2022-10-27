Soon Spotify Subscription Prices Will Increase

Earlier this week, we shared with you guys that Apple announced to raise prices on its music streaming service. After that, YouTube did the same last week, and now Spotify has also joined the bandwagon. It seems that the days of affordable music streaming are coming to an end.

Spotify Subscription Prices Are Going To Increase Very Soon

Spotify has recently posted its third-quarter earnings report revealing continued growth in subscribers, revenue, and more. Together with that, CEO Daniel Ek casually said that he would like to increase pricing for subscribers in the United States. He clearly hinted that subscription prices of Spotify Plans will be raised.

We know that price hikes are something no one wants to hear about. However, it is assumed that many others will follow suit now as Apple has made the first move. Spotify’s individual plan remained at $9.99 per month since 2011 which is quite surprising as it took this long. Daniel Ek stated about price increases for Spotify:

“it’s a conversation we will have in light of these recent developments with our label partners.”

CEO refers to pricing in the United States, which is still $9.99, while many other regions worldwide have seen price hikes over the years. For the record, silicon giant Apple also mentioned changes and negotiations with label partners as its reason for increasing the cost of Apple Music. However, Spotify’s CEO stated that these price increases shouldn’t be expected until sometime in 2023. So, it means that the company isn’t immediately raising prices to follow Apple, it’s coming sooner than later.

For your information, Spotify Premium for individual users is still $9.99 per month, while Apple now charges $1 more, costing $10.99. The people with a family account saw a $2 increase from Apple and will pay $16.99 monthly. Let’s wait and see if Spotify matches those prices or makes things even more expensive.

