It has remained the legacy of WhatsApp to update different features on its application in short intervals to keep it user-friendly. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the popular messaging app is currently working on a new update that will allow you to change some color layouts of the app.

Soon Users Will be Able to Change Color Layouts on WhatsApp: Report

In a tweet, the WABetaInfo said,

WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows you to change some colors in their app.

WABetaInfo, which follows all the updates related to the Facebook-owned app said that the “feature is under development” and further details related to the update are yet to come on the wider screen. The news arrives a few days after WhatsApp launched an update for Android users through the Google Play Beta Program. In addition to that, the facebook-owned messaging app has also launched an in-app support feature for “specific beta testers” which can be enjoyed by few lucky users till now. WABetaInfo also mentioned the way by which you can check if the update is working for you or not.

If you want to verify if the feature is enabled for you, just check WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us. If you see something similar, it means you can start to use the new feature.

In my opinion, this was needed as for a long time WhatsApp hasn’t brought any modifications to its color scheme. So this will certainly help to make the app much more attractive and unique.

Check out? WhatsApp is Working on Three Different Playback Speeds for Voice Message Feature