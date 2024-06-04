Soon Users Won’t be able to Skip Ads on Instagram

According to a credible source, the popular social media platform is testing “ad breaks” that force users to stop and see ads to continue scrolling. Many Reddit and X users have reported seeing the new ad break feature. A Reddit user noticed the new feature while they were browsing through stories and posts. After scrolling down for some time, the platform made them stop and watch an ad. Moreover, Instagram also shows an “ad break” icon with a countdown timer that indicates the duration of the stoppage.

Moreover, when the user clicks on the “ad break” icon to learn more about the feature, Instagram displays a message, “Ad breaks are a new way of seeing ads on Instagram. Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you can keep browsing.”

Instagram spokesperson Matthew Tye has confirmed the new ‘ad breaks’ update. He said Instagram would “provide updates should this test result in any formal product changes.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Instagram already shows sponsored ads and posts in its home feed or while watching Reels. “We’re always testing formats that can drive value for advertisers,” Tye says.

Besides Instagram, the popular video platform YouTube also displays unskippable ads before and during videos. It even released unskippable, 30-second ads to its TV app in 2023.